COMMENTARY: Peace, safety, life, liberty

“And because lawlessness is increased, most people’s love will grow cold.”

America is not divided, we are splintered into a thousand little pieces. Love has grown cold. Hatred is literally raging in the streets.

The formula for destroying a nation from within is the same as it’s always been. Ridicule God. Exalt education. Transform governing into humanitarianism. Control the press. Divide identity groups with crises. Restore order via totalitarian fiat.

The majority of America’s founders expressed a reverence for God in their writings and speeches, and they infused that reverence into our founding documents. Today Americans largely ridicule God, not only as being no longer essential but as no longer existing, separation of church and state and all that stuff.

During the turbulent 1960s, the left took over academia, particularly the social sciences and history. Science was exalted as the ultimate authority and arbiter of truth. He who writes history controls the past, and he who controls science controls the present.