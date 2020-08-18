COMMENTARY: Paying people not to work?

Other studies, however, found that while the correlation is real, the effect on the overall jobless rate is relatively small.

In 2016, the Washington Center for Equitable Growth released a study that looked at the effects of unemployment benefits on joblessness during the Great Recession of 2009. It found concerns that “policies designed to help fight unemployment actually increase it are way overblown.” And even the small increase in joblessness wasn’t because people were “paid not to work.”

According to a 2014 report by Katharine Bradbury of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, the reason higher unemployment benefits caused higher unemployment levels is that these benefits gave jobseekers the opportunity to be selective.

It is not that people did not want to work. Instead, the research shows that unemployment benefits allowed people more time to look for what they believed was a better job. Since job seekers were not desperate for money to pay utilities, rent and groceries, they did not need to take the first opportunity they were offered.

So yes, the effect of increased benefits in a typical economy is slightly higher unemployment.

But this is not a typical economy. And unemployment benefits have not affected the unemployment rate in a similar way.