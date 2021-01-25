COMMENTARY: Paying debt with pardons

Late Tuesday night, with only hours left in office, President Donald Trump granted 73 pardons, including most notably one for his former chief strategist Steve Bannon, and commuted the sentence of 70 others. In doing so, Trump continued his practice of using the presidential pardon as a form of currency to reward unscrupulous backers who have supported him.

Presidential pardons are meant to provide checks and balances to the judiciary system and offer second chances to reformed offenders. In the Federalist Papers, Alexander Hamilton wrote in No. 74, “without an easy access to exceptions in favor of unfortunate guilt, justice would wear a countenance too sanguinary and cruel.” Instead of wielding his pardon power as tool for justice and clemency, Trump used it as a form of payment to those who have helped him further his aims, rewarding those who have broken laws to assist him.