COMMENTARY: Patriots love flag, anthem

Thank God our generation was taught to love America, to salute and pledge allegiance to the flag, and to sing The Star-Spangled Banner with patriotic fervor. We were taught to be thankful we were born and raised in the land of the free and the home of the brave. Our parents, grandparents, and ancestors fought, sacrificed and died so that we could enjoy all the rights God has given us and the Constitution has guaranteed to protect.

Somewhere along the line, ungodliness crept into our schools, and younger generations have bought the lies that religion is opium for the people and that God has not blessed America but damned America for her sins, if there even is a god.

America’s history of struggle and sacrifice to become the freest, most powerful and prosperous nation the world has ever known has been exchanged for lies about our founders, and rewritten to undermine our domestic peace and prosperity. Why would anyone perpetrate such lies? Why would any American who has benefited from all America has to offer want to sow discord and division among us?