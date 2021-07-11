COMMENTARY: Patriots love flag, anthem

Thank God our generation was taught to love America, to salute and pledge allegiance to the flag, and to sing The Star-Spangled Banner with patriotic fervor. We were taught to be thankful we were born and raised in the land of the free and the home of the brave. Our parents, grandparents, and ancestors fought, sacrificed and died so that we could enjoy all the rights God has given us and the Constitution has guaranteed to protect.
Somewhere along the line, ungodliness crept into our schools, and younger generations have bought the lies that religion is opium for the people and that God has not blessed America but damned America for her sins, if there even is a god.
America’s history of struggle and sacrifice to become the freest, most powerful and prosperous nation the world has ever known has been exchanged for lies about our founders, and rewritten to undermine our domestic peace and prosperity. Why would anyone perpetrate such lies? Why would any American who has benefited from all America has to offer want to sow discord and division among us?
In 1956, Russia’s Communist Leader Nikita Khrushchev said, “We will take America without firing a shot. We do not have to invade the U.S. We will destroy you from within. ... ” Since then, people like Saul Alinsky, Howard Zinn and many other socialists have effectively rewritten American history and promoted Marxism within popular culture to the extent younger generations have no knowledge of our founding or our history.
To paraphrase Mark Twain, those who don’t read the old history textbooks are uninformed; those who read today’s history textbooks are misinformed. Parents, please know what your children are being taught.
And yet, Americans are still free. The angry protests and denigration of our flag, national anthem and nation itself are testimonies to our freedom. Where else in the world can citizens freely criticize their own nation’s revered symbols and traditions? None of those who malign and vilify America’s symbols and traditions have any desire to live in any other nation on earth, especially any of their ancestral nations. For that reason alone, they should be glad to have been born and raised in America.
Not long after we won our independence from England, Great Britain tried again to take away our freedoms in the War of 1812. Liberty has always been one battle away from tyranny. When the British navy attacked Fort McHenry in Baltimore in 1814, Francis Scott Key was inspired to write the lyrics of The Star-Spangled Banner that later became America’s national anthem. America was under attack and in danger of losing her freedom.
The American flag is not just another piece of cloth. The flag has stood for freedom, has been raised for inspiration at Fort McHenry, on Iwo Jima, in Baghdad, and flown proudly over graves in Arlington. Those who die in battle are brought home in flag-draped coffins. All races are graced by the same flag. America is the only nation comprised of races from all other nations on earth.
Patriotic Americans, those who still love and respect our national symbols as well as revere the hundreds of thousands of those who have died to protect our freedom, must stand against those who are ripping America apart via radical, Marxist ideology.
Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville, Miss. You may contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.