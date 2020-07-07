COMMENTARY: Pascoe fights off Harrison appeal

The South Carolina Supreme Court heard the appeal of Rep. Jim Harrison on June 11, with the court being asking to vacate with prejudice his convictions on two counts of misconduct in office and one count of perjury. The convictions were obtained by Special Prosecutor David Pascoe of Orangeburg in his campaign to clean out corruption in the Statehouse. Harrison had taken $900,000 in payments over the course of 13 years from Richard Quinn and Associates while Harrison was chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.
Pascoe, the 1st Circuit solicitor, took the job of special prosecutor on July 24, 2014, at the request of Attorney General Alan Wilson, who removed himself from Statehouse investigations of Speaker Bobby Harrell. Pascoe was asked again by Wilson’s office on July 24, 2015, to continue as Wilson’s replacement because Wilson had more conflicts of interest relating to his relationships with some of the suspects.
Pascoe then proceeded to convict Harrell on Oct. 23, 2014, and then followed by convicting Rep. Jim Merrill, Rep. Rick Quinn, Sen. John Courson, the business firm RQA, and Rep. Jim Harrison. Pascoe also indicted Richard Quinn Sr. and Rep. Tracy Edge, whose charges are pending.
The hearing before the Supreme Court featured one of South Carolina’s best appellate attorneys, Bobby Stepp of Columbia, who argued that Pascoe did not have the authority to investigate and prosecute Harrison because Pascoe did not ask AG Wilson and the presiding judge of the State Grand Jury, Clifton Newman, for permission to do so.
Stepp argued loudly, “Jim Harrison’s rights have been violated” and “This prosecution went off the rails” and finally, “His conviction should be vacated.” There is an old saying among trial lawyers that when you have a weak case with little factual and legal basis to pound on, then pound on the table. Stepp beat the table to pieces. But the facts are that Wilson removed himself from the cases starting with that of Harrell and asked Pascoe to take over twice.
Wilson later tried, but failed, to remove Pascoe as special prosecutor, the Supreme Court ruling on July 13, 2016, that Wilson had conflicted out and removed himself from the case and Pascoe could continue as special prosecutor. The argument that Harrison’s attorney made that Pascoe should have asked Wilson for permission to continue the prosecutions when Wilson had already told him twice to continue and had conflicted out and removed himself twice from the cases is absurd on its face. So is the argument that Pascoe should have asked Judge Newman for permission to go ahead as Newman, in fact, knew that Pascoe was continuing the prosecutions in the State Grand Jury over which Newman was presiding.
The appeal did not ask the question of whether the evidence in the case was not sufficient or whether the law was, in fact, violated, but rather pounded on the question of whether Pascoe had jurisdiction to prosecute, which clearly he did. Stepp in the end asked the court to vacate Harrison’s conviction with prejudice, which means allow Harrison to go free and not be subject to retrial.
I sat through all five days of Harrison’s trial and his attorneys did the best they could with a hopeless case. And at 4 p.m. on the fifth day, Friday, Harrison took the witness stand and could not tell a weary jury what he did to deserve $900,000 in payments over 13 years from RQA while chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. Pascoe put up SLED agents as his prosecution witnesses; but Harrison put up the best prosecution witness Pascoe could have wished for. I have never seen a defendant do a better job of convicting himself on the witness stand.
Columbia attorney John V. Crangle is government relations director of the S.C. Progressive Network.
