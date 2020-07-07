COMMENTARY: Pascoe fights off Harrison appeal

Stepp argued loudly, “Jim Harrison’s rights have been violated” and “This prosecution went off the rails” and finally, “His conviction should be vacated.” There is an old saying among trial lawyers that when you have a weak case with little factual and legal basis to pound on, then pound on the table. Stepp beat the table to pieces. But the facts are that Wilson removed himself from the cases starting with that of Harrell and asked Pascoe to take over twice.

Wilson later tried, but failed, to remove Pascoe as special prosecutor, the Supreme Court ruling on July 13, 2016, that Wilson had conflicted out and removed himself from the case and Pascoe could continue as special prosecutor. The argument that Harrison’s attorney made that Pascoe should have asked Wilson for permission to continue the prosecutions when Wilson had already told him twice to continue and had conflicted out and removed himself twice from the cases is absurd on its face. So is the argument that Pascoe should have asked Judge Newman for permission to go ahead as Newman, in fact, knew that Pascoe was continuing the prosecutions in the State Grand Jury over which Newman was presiding.