COMMENTARY: Pandemic: Jim Crow denial

Nearly whispering, Johnson stated, “I am tired of my community being traumatized. Police killings are hate crimes because if you chase me and shoot me because of the color of my skin ... that is a hate crime … You can’t keep asking me to be loving when you’re not.” Johnson spoke for many people, including this author, throughout South Carolina who feel such commiseration. No opponents to the bill spoke in the committee hearings.

The only “way of life” behaviors that progressive-minded, compassionate and justice advocates are concerned about are acts of white supremacy that result in the harm or death of a member of a minority group, whereas the violence was committed specifically because of the victim’s minority identity. This bill only pertains to acts of white supremacy, not holders of the ideology. So fears of a possible enactment of a hate speech bill are currently unfounded.

This bill, if enacted, would have no application to your cultural activities, Rep. Danbey or “way of life,” such as Confederate celebrations, private conversations about “‘white superiority” ’and reminiscences of the good ole days, or using the N-word to spout vehemous feelings toward people perceived as unlike yourself. The only behaviors inclusive to this law are those that physically harm a person of a minority group simply based on that person being a member of that minority.