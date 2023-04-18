“But if your enemy is hungry, feed him, and if he is thirsty, give him a drink; for in so doing you will heap burning coals upon his head. Do not be overcome by evil but overcome evil with good.” How should Christians respond to hateful attacks?

The level of hate and violence has risen precipitously over the past decade. God’s command to believers to “overcome evil with good” is contrary to human nature. God is teaching believers. His ways are not only different from our ways, but his ways are much better than our ways.

After former President Donald Trump was indicted for ... for what? No one knows or cares. He was indicted. And commentators across all media spewed excessive hate toward him and his followers. His followers? Yes. Were they indicted too? Yes. For what? For not hating Trump as much as everybody else and for being stupid and stubborn. One pundit labeled Trump’s supporters “white Christian nationalists!” Wow! I resemble that charge.

“White?” That sounds racist? Do Trump’s Black supporters identify as white people? How about “Christian?” Oh my! That sounds like Christophobia? Why would Trump’s detractors hate Christians? Nationalists? Like those who love America? Haters have to hate those who love what they hate.

America is entering our eighth year of hating Trump. The hate began roughly around the time he announced he was running for president. His supporters believed he could turn America around with solid economic policies, that he could make us stronger on the international stage, and that he might even make the world a safer place. Nothing personal against the other side.

The other side hated Trump from the beginning, but they didn’t stop there. They hated Trump’s supporters, calling them a basket of irredeemable deplorables. Then they got really nasty and created lies about Trump through federal law enforcement agencies that were supported by legacy media as well as social media.

We know where the hate is coming from, and we can see who the haters are targeting. Supporters of Trump who happen to be Christians find themselves in a dilemma. How do we respond to those who hate us literally because we are Christians who support Trump? We should not be overcome by evil, but we should overcome evil with good.

Christians who support Trump should concentrate on issues, not on personalities. Above all, Christians should not call others names. A pundit on a progressive cable news program noted that Trump’s supporters would always vote for him “because of his policies.” What? What a radical idea! Supporting a candidate because of his or her policies rather than voting for a candidate who is cool and popular.

Back to the point: Politics is just politics. Christians are the most persecuted groups in the world according to the vast majority of polls and fact finders. Jesus told his disciples that if the world hated them, they should not be surprised -- the world obviously hated Jesus then, and hates him even more today. Moreover, the world hates Christians more than any other group because Jesus is God.

“Beloved, let us love one another, for love is from God; and everyone who loves is born of God and knows God. The one who does not love does not know God, for God is love.