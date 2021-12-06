COMMENTARY: Over and over again

Albert Einstein probably never said, “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.”

Vaccines cause viruses to mutate in ways that get around the protection the vaccine offers. That’s why we have “new” flu shots every year: Influenza viruses mutate.

In “Coffee & Covid,” Jeff Childers wrote, “Natural antibodies, on the other hand, recognize at least 28 different proteins in the coronavirus, not just spike. So, even if the spike mutated beyond recognition, the 27 other parts of the virus would still trigger an immune response. That’s probably one reason why natural immunity is so much broader and more long-lasting than injection immunity.”

The New England Journal of Medicine published a letter to the editor about a study of COVID reinfections in Qatar that showed natural immunity provided 99% protection against “severe illness,” and “no cases of critical disease at reinfection and … no cases of death from COVID-19 at reinfection.” President Joe Biden’s mandates specifically exclude natural immunity as an exemption.

When W.H.O. announced the Omicron variant, W.H.O. Director Ghebreyesus said, “In many countries and communities, we are concerned about a false sense of security that vaccines have ended the pandemic, and that people who are vaccinated do not need to take any other precautions.” He clarified, “If you are vaccinated ... you are still at risk of being infected, and of infecting others.”

If we continue doing the same thing over and over again, we’ll keep making and mandating vaccines for the “worst” variants of coronavirus. Beware!

March 6, 2021, Geert Vanden Bossche, DVM, PhD, posted an open letter to W.H.O. he titled: “Immediately Halt All Covid-19 Mass Vaccinations.” Vanden Bossche begins, “I am all but an antivaxxer. As a dedicated virologist and vaccine expert I only make an exception when health authorities allow vaccines to be administered in ways that threaten public health, most certainly when scientific evidence is being ignored.

“Vaccinologists, scientists and clinicians are blinded by the positive short-term effects in individual patents, but don’t seem to bother about the disastrous consequences for global health. Unless I am scientifically proven wrong, it is difficult to understand how current human interventions will prevent circulating variants from turning into a wild monster.”

Vanden Bossche wrote, “I am beyond worried about the disastrous impact this would have on our human ’race.’ Not only would people lose vaccine-mediated protection but also their precious, variant-nonspecific (!), innate immunity will be gone.”

In other words, mass-mandated vaccinations are the perfect breeding ground for creating multiple mutating viruses that could quickly overwhelm efforts to slow the spread of the virus around the world. Vanden Bossche is warning us that mass vaccinations are creating a coronavirus variant that could wipe out the human race.

The Wall Street Journal Editorial Board wrote an op-ed titled: “Biden’s Covid Death Milestone: More Americans have died of the virus in 2021 than in all of 2020.” Why are the number of COVID-19 deaths increasing in America when the number of vaccines given are also rising? Will those who have received the vaccines need newer vaccines for new mutant variants? What will happen if we continue doing the same thing over and over again expecting different results?

Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville, Miss. You may contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.

