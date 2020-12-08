COMMENTARY: Our information problems

When the history of this era is written, special attention should be reserved for the prominent U.S. politicians who dismissed or misrepresented the COVID-19 pandemic for political purposes.

The coronavirus has wreaked untold suffering and damage to this country, and it has been able to do this because we had a major failure of government. To be sure, at the state level many governors have conducted themselves with forthright attention to the risks to their populations. But at the federal level — with the notable exception of the effort to fast-track research and production of a vaccine — we mostly failed to mobilize resources and take the measures necessary to combat the virus.

Instead of a comprehensive, federally led nationwide strategy, President Donald Trump repudiated and disregarded the advice of experts and health officials and offered a misleading narrative about the spread of the virus abating in the spring. His misinformation was picked up and amplified by news outlets and by politicians. Americans were fed bad information at a time when high-quality information was necessary to stem the spread of the virus and limit the number of deaths.

The result has been devastating, and not just to our public health efforts. We are weaker on the world stage than we were a few years ago, and especially since the start of the pandemic.