COMMENTARY: Our best bet for unity

Only 24 percent of Americans we surveyed said it is out of reach. The pandemic has certainly affected peoples’ perception of the dream: But even still, although 45 percent of survey respondents said that the dream is further out of reach, only 11 percent said that the pandemic pushed it completely out of reach.

We also asked what represented achieving the American Dream for them.

In our survey, people were asked to classify statements by how essential they were to the American Dream. Eighty-two percent said that freedom of choice in how to live was essential — which topped the list. Eighty-one percent said having a good family life was essential and 71 percent said retiring comfortably was essential.

When it comes to what most people might associate the American Dream with, owning a home, only 49 percent of respondents thought it was essential and 44 percent thought it was important but not essential. Most importantly, only 13 percent of people (about one in 10), said becoming wealthy was essential to the American Dream.

Another important factor our survey asked about was whether people perceived they had more opportunities than their parents. Eight-five percent of respondents, regardless of race but even more so for blacks, reported that they had more or about the same amount of opportunities than their parents.