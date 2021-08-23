COMMENTARY: Orangeburg owed transparency

When these avenues do not produce the intended results the community desire, we go to the polls and elect new leaders. But how do we address these issues regarding law enforcement when complaints go unanswered and police deviancy affects public trust?

Citizen review boards have been around for decades in many cities across the country, and they can help us serve as a partial check on law enforcement. To effectively engage in community policing, the relationship has to be led by the community. The inconsistency or the lack thereof of any repercussions to police misconduct makes it harder to define when the officer that committed the offense is not held to the same standards as those they come into contact with during their daily task of policing.

It is law enforcement’s role to guard the public against criminal wrongdoers and restore order, but officers should avoid the use of excessive force, ensure individual due process protections, and respect the moral dignity of every person (Mosteller, n.d.), while it is our civic duty as the community to ensure this process takes place through transparency and accountability.

The negative perception of police will never change unless law enforcement subjects itself to the same level or greater of transparency as its counterparts in a democratic nation. Yes, the topic seems controversial, and the discussion is ongoing, but it is a start and progress needs to happen.

Anwar Young is the criminal justice reform advocate with the ACLU of South Carolina, Charleston office.

