COMMENTARY: Orangeburg owed transparency

With this latest bout of charges against Orangeburg law enforcement officers, it is long overdue for transparency and accountability for those that serve the community.
Before I begin my opinion, I first want to express the perspective in which I present my views. Removing personal feelings and the views of law enforcement that have been expressed over the years and the recent national acts of police brutality of last year and now within our community, I am composing my response from a strictly academic and not as I am, an African American male, father of four, and an advocate who actively fights for reforms for the benefit of both citizens and law enforcement.
Police brutality or any form of unethical behavior is not acceptable from any law enforcement officer, agent, staff, or personnel member. In the initial stages of a police officers’ career, they learn the essentials of law enforcement basics. South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy trained law enforcement officers undergo weeks of intensive course training that includes fundamental principles, procedures and techniques of law enforcement, including criminal law, patrol procedures, investigative procedures, defensive tactics, firearms, leadership, ethics, police vehicle operations, etc. With these basic principles to the insight into police basic knowledge of policing, I want to focus on criminal law, leadership, and ethics.
Criminal law applies to ALL people within United States. Law enforcement's knowledge of criminal law and the oath they take upon “putting on the badge” requires them to both protect and serve the law, but also abide by the law. Just like military personnel, law enforcement are sworn to protect the United States and the U.S. Constitution, which are the laws that govern us.
When a police officer breaks that oath and duty by committing police brutality or any unethical behavior, they are breaking the law.
When police deviance is not investigated, covered up, or ignored, the officers and those in charge of such investigations undermine their oath.
When higher-ranking officers are aware of the brutality, that has or is occurring, the more egregious the law is being broken.
When instances of police deviance are brought to light, the courts and prosecutors have a duty to hold those officers responsible. Many issues compound this problem and actually incentivize prosecutors to not pursue charges, including dealing with conflicts of interest raised by investigating the police departments they work with.
When citizens go to the polls during the election cycles, we turn out and vote for the individual(s) that we feel will best represent us and our views. When our elected representatives fall short of those goals they assume when they are performing their elected duties, we do not wait until the next election cycle to voice ourselves.
We use the platforms that are instilled within government to do our civic duties to make our officials work for us. We turn out at town hall and city/county council meetings to inform our leaders in a public form that the community is displeased with the direction were headed and even during these meetings we heap praise.
When these avenues do not produce the intended results the community desire, we go to the polls and elect new leaders. But how do we address these issues regarding law enforcement when complaints go unanswered and police deviancy affects public trust?
Citizen review boards have been around for decades in many cities across the country, and they can help us serve as a partial check on law enforcement. To effectively engage in community policing, the relationship has to be led by the community. The inconsistency or the lack thereof of any repercussions to police misconduct makes it harder to define when the officer that committed the offense is not held to the same standards as those they come into contact with during their daily task of policing.
It is law enforcement’s role to guard the public against criminal wrongdoers and restore order, but officers should avoid the use of excessive force, ensure individual due process protections, and respect the moral dignity of every person (Mosteller, n.d.), while it is our civic duty as the community to ensure this process takes place through transparency and accountability.
The negative perception of police will never change unless law enforcement subjects itself to the same level or greater of transparency as its counterparts in a democratic nation. Yes, the topic seems controversial, and the discussion is ongoing, but it is a start and progress needs to happen.
Anwar Young is the criminal justice reform advocate with the ACLU of South Carolina, Charleston office.