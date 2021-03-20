COMMENTARY: Orangeburg health care should not take back seat to politics

To the citizens of Orangeburg, Calhoun, Bamberg and Barnwell counties:

Quality health care should not take a back seat to politics.

Those words have constantly resonated in my mind for the last several years as I have matured as not only a surgeon in this community but a citizen as well. I have seen first-hand how health care takes a back seat to political agendas and I find it disturbing.

I write this letter out of an abundance of concern for the future of both our local health care and our community. As many are aware, Ambulatory Partners -- which partner Dr. Amit Sanghi, DO ABR, and I founded -- has received approval from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control to construct a state-of-the-art ambulatory surgical center for the benefit of area patients.

This center will provide the most technologically advanced treatment in the area, while eliminating the need to travel great distances for care. To fully illustrate my reasons for bringing my issues before the public, it is necessary to look at the actions (or inactions) of our very own Regional Medical Center and Orangeburg County Council.