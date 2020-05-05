COMMENTARY: Orangeburg emergency remains

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

I want to reiterate that all decisions regarding the path forward for Orangeburg during the novel coronavirus pandemic will be thorough and measured and, most important, in the best interest of all citizens.

Throughout this pandemic, members of City Council; John Yow, city administrator; the Department of Public Utility under the leadership of Warren Harley, and others have been in collaboration to help develop the proper and appropriate course of action to mitigate spread of the virus. Their work is greatly appreciated.

The state of emergency and curfew that were imposed on April 8 remain in effect until further notice. I believed then as I do now that COVID-19 is a threat to the health of many of our citizens, age notwithstanding. Everyone is at risk and we continue to follow safety guidelines as recommended by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, including facial coverings, social distancing and hand washing.

COVID-19 won’t allow us to be reckless and irresponsible. There is a hefty price to pay to do so. Orangeburg citizens continue to feel the pain of the loss of loved ones. Each death due to the coronavirus hurts deeply and families feel an emotional sense of helplessness.