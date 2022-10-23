COMMENTARY: Orangeburg County school improvements vital

As the superintendent of the BEST school district in the nation, Orangeburg County School District (OCSD), I want to share some facts about the upcoming bond referendum.

In the upcoming election, Orangeburg County voters will have the opportunity to vote on the bond referendum that will allow OCSD to immediately improve our academic facilities. The community is aware that our educators teach with a learning heart, and the community is aware that our scholars are encouraged to learn at the highest level. And much like the excellent academic opportunities our students are afforded, it is vital for our board to be able to provide excellent educational facilities as well.

The $190 million bond referendum will not increase taxes. Again, it will not increase taxes; but what it will do is advance the funding the district already receives to be used for much-needed facility improvements. It is our goal that by 2025, the following facility improvements will be made.

They are:

Constructing and equipping a new Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.

Constructing and equipping a new East Elementary School.

Constructing and equipping a middle school wing at Lake Marion High School.

Constructing and equipping a new wing at Clark Middle School.

Constructing and equipping renovations and improvements to convert Howard Middle School to an elementary school.

Constructing and equipping renovations and improvements to Edisto Primary School.

Constructing and equipping renovations and improvements to Elloree Elementary School.

Constructing and equipping renovations and improvements to various components of facilities at multiple existing schools, including among others, athletic, auditorium, fine arts and playgrounds.

Constructing and equipping site improvements at various existing facilities including, among others, demolition, traffic and parking?

We began this process over a year ago, and it was critical for us to listen intently to you -- our community. We listened to what was wanted, but more importantly, we listened to what was expected – and we made decisions based on your feedback. For example, some schools in the county were built more than 60 years ago and are in dire need of replacement or repair. The bond referendum will allow the district to make those significant facility enhancements with immediacy, and with no tax increase.

We know that a student's learning environment has a significantly positive impact on their academic performance, a common sentiment agreed upon during our community meetings. Therefore, as shared during our community meetings, outside of this proposed plan (bond referendum), architects estimate that it will cost $429 million to bring all of our schools up to a minimum standard, which would require a tax increase.

As I close, I know that the 11,011 students in OCSD receive the best education we can provide. And, as a community, it is important that collectively we decide on how to enhance the educational opportunities for our students, both academically and the facilities in which they learn. I know that our students are poised to do great things and I appreciate the support that you have and will continue to provide to our students and educators.

For additional information, visit OCSD’s website www.ocsdsc.org/bond or email public.relations@ocsdsc.org.