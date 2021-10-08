COMMENTARY: Optimistic about the future

One of the great privileges of teaching and working on a university campus is the chance to be in touch with young people. Over the past few years, I’ve watched the upcoming generation of citizens and leaders, and what I’ve seen heartens me.

The young people I’ve met are, for the most part, deeply concerned about the future of the country. They can be sharply critical, but it’s clear that most of them take a fundamental pride in what this nation stands for and how far it’s traveled over the centuries.

This shows up in a fundamental respect for the country’s diversity and an overall respect for many of the institutions of representative democracy: the military, the courts, law enforcement, the health care system — though Congress often comes in for some sharp words. To be sure, they can also be critical of these institutions’ flaws, but I haven’t encountered anyone who wants to tear them up and start over again. Instead, they want to fix what’s in front of them.

There are several key issues that dominate our conversations: climate change, COVID-19, student loans and college debt. If you ask what problems they’re most concerned about, racial issues also loom large: they see racial inequity and repairing historic wrongs as a huge and important challenge to our representative democracy.