COMMENTARY: Opinions vs. facts

My father was in law enforcement. Did that mean I had the right to make an arrest? No. I have family members who are attorneys. Can I give legal advice? No. I have family members who are doctors. Would I try to treat you for a medical condition? No. I can give you opinions on how to handle any of those, but I would not advise you to necessarily follow them.

If you want to know facts, you need to research whatever is questionable to you. Don’t ask others who are no more of an expert than you are for the answer. That is where you put opinion up against facts. Two opinions are no better than one.

So, here is my opinion for today. If you want to know something, go to the source. There are many types of research available today. Take time to do it. When I grew up, the only sources of research were books that were in our school library.

By the time our sons came along, we invested in a set of encyclopedias. I do believe almost every household in our community owned a set of “World Books.” And I may be the only one that still has a set. But when we had questions about how things worked, where things were, how the government of the United States was set up, that’s where we found our answers.

So seek your own source of facts and don’t let anyone convince you of anything that just comes from their opinions. I’ve referred to my grandmother before. She always said, “There are two sides to every story. Sometimes, neither one is right.” If you are just listening to someone’s version of an issue, that is not a bad thing to remember.

Harriet L. Hutto of Providence is a periodic contributor to The Times and Democrat.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0