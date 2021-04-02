COMMENTARY: Operation Enduring Waste

The most terrifyingly banal consequence of January’s siege on the U.S. Capitol is likely to be an unquestioned increase to an already distended defense budget. Indeed, the Pentagon’s recent announcement that 2,300 National Guard troops will remain in D.C. until May has all but assured such a growth.

Despite agreement between unlikely compatriots such as Adam Smith and Mitch McConnell that the troops should go home, Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman went over the Capitol Police Board and petitioned members of Congress directly to extend the deployment. Such a move, she argued, was necessary to combat an increased number of unspecified threats against members of Congress.

The real danger to the nation here is not the apparent specter of conspiracy-laden extremists, however. Nor is it a skyline blighted by razor wire. No, the real danger is line-item justification.

The extension that Pittman’s request brought about will raise the total cost of the D.C. deployment to over $521 million. It will also ensure that the deployment overlaps with the unveiling of the Biden administration’s first defense budget proposal.