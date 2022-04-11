COMMENTARY: Only time will tell

Time will tell. Eerily, the Bible says, “the heavens will pass away with a roar and the elements will be destroyed with intense heat, and the earth and its works will be burned up.” Perhaps now is not the time for President Joe Biden to ask Russia to oversee Iran’s development of nuclear grade uranium. Environmentalists’ dire warnings of extremely cold winters or extremely blistering summers pale in comparison with the very real possibilities of rogue nations carrying out pledges to wipe such-and-such nation(s) off the map with a nuclear blast.

From the mid-1400s B.C. to the second century A.D. — the book of Job notwithstanding — God inspired men to write his story for the world. So far, time has revealed the revelational truth of his word far beyond any other modern or historic prognostications, collectively or individually. Time has already revealed a lot.

A good friend used to quip that in his home he made all the big decisions. His wife made all the little decisions. While he dealt with peace in the Middle East as well as foreign and domestic policy issues in America, his wife handled decisions about buying cars and homes, choosing schools and activities for the children, involvement in community activities and a host of other little other things.

Big issues in America today include whether K-3rd grade teachers should counsel their students one-on-one about changing their biological gender without parents’ knowledge or permission. One Disney executive called such guidance of 5 to 8-year-old children "the right thing to do.” This issue burst on the national scene after Florida passed legislation last week specifically prohibiting K-3rd grade teachers from such counseling. While other nations wrestle with foundational and historical human rights, Americans are fighting over 5-8 year old children’s rights “to change” their biological genders surgically and hormonally.

Politically woke folks have so changed the meanings of words today that debates about matters of substance, i.e. prepubescent sex changes, devolve into redefining such terms as boy and girl. And, monikers like “Christian” defy any singular definition. Nevertheless, Christians have watched woke left-wing extremists unblushingly move historical moral goalposts to the outermost regions of sexual abuse and perversity with the unabashed approval and support of Biden himself, who told the woke sex-changers last week, “We have your back.”

Unsurprisingly, human nature has not changed over the millennia. If anything, morality has continued its death spiral into entropy. How should Christians AKA believers live in light of such ungodly norms?

Believers need to remember continually that we live 24/7 in relationship with God, who has given us eternal life by his grace through faith in Jesus Christ. How is this relationship affected by threats of nuclear annihilation or smothering societal sexual sociopaths? Our relationship with God stands and withstands all attacks from the world and Satan. We live daily moment by moment protected by his power within us.

The Bible never tells believers how to change society’s evils and perversities. The Bible tells believers how to live in God’s grace through faith during our brief time on earth. When everyone else is losing his head and blaming it on us, we can live continually in peace that surpasses all understanding. Time will tell.

Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville, Miss. You may contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.

