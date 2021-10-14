COMMENTARY: 'Only cure for litter is YOU!'

The more I travel the roads of our county, the more litter I see. I not only see paper and plastic bags, but everything and anything that can be dumped beside the roads. Whenever the grass is cut, our roads become eyesores. "The only cure for litter is YOU!"
Litter often makes communities vulnerable to crime because it appears that the residents do not care about their communities. We should take pride in where we live, work and play. This is HOME! If we, the residents, do not invest in our county by making it inviting and beautiful, why should we expect potential industries, businesses and home owners to invest in our county?
If you take pride in your community, do not throw trash out of your vehicle. Keep a plastic bag in your vehicle in which to put trash. When the bag is full, put the bag in a trash can. Trash belongs in a trash can.
Oct. 16-31 has been designated as Orangeburg County 2021 Fall Cleanup. Businesses, industries, churches, social groups and communities are asked to volunteer. Volunteers are asked to contact Marie Canty at 803-533-6162, Lisa Ridgen at 803-534- 2409, extension 8409, or Diane Curlee at 803-534-2409, extension 8918.
To cut back on the traffic in the county administrative building due to the pandemic, grabbers, safety vests and trash bags will be delivered anywhere in the county. Volunteers will be assigned streets or roads in their areas.
The sponsors of the 2021 Fall Cleanup are Keep Orangeburg County Beautiful, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Palmetto Pride, Orangeburg County Soil and Water Conservation District, and Orangeburg County Litter Control.
Since "The only cure for litter is YOU," it would be more effective if our local businesses, industries and churches would display an anti-littering slogan on their marquees. It is imperative that we become more aware of the harm litter poses to our communities.
Let us team up and clean up Orangeburg County. We must show we take pride in where we live, work and play. This is HOME!
Janie Cooper-Smith is vice chair of Orangeburg County Council.