COMMENTARY: 'Only cure for litter is YOU!'

The more I travel the roads of our county, the more litter I see. I not only see paper and plastic bags, but everything and anything that can be dumped beside the roads. Whenever the grass is cut, our roads become eyesores. "The only cure for litter is YOU!"

Litter often makes communities vulnerable to crime because it appears that the residents do not care about their communities. We should take pride in where we live, work and play. This is HOME! If we, the residents, do not invest in our county by making it inviting and beautiful, why should we expect potential industries, businesses and home owners to invest in our county?

If you take pride in your community, do not throw trash out of your vehicle. Keep a plastic bag in your vehicle in which to put trash. When the bag is full, put the bag in a trash can. Trash belongs in a trash can.

Oct. 16-31 has been designated as Orangeburg County 2021 Fall Cleanup. Businesses, industries, churches, social groups and communities are asked to volunteer. Volunteers are asked to contact Marie Canty at 803-533-6162, Lisa Ridgen at 803-534- 2409, extension 8409, or Diane Curlee at 803-534-2409, extension 8918.