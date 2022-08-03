COMMENTARY: Obsessed with Donald Trump

President Joe Biden is talking about declaring a "state of emergency." The COVID crisis is still here. Mandates are coming again soon. We’ve far surpassed four iterations of vaccines and boosters and more are sure to follow. These are just the things that can kill us!

Not since the days of “Hee Haw!” have we experienced such despair. Remember the song: “Gloom, despair, and agony on me. Deep, dark depression, excessive misery. If it weren't for bad luck, I'd have no luck at all. Gloom, despair, and agony on me.”

Out of all the things in the world that have stressed Americans, the most curious stressors by far have been continuous attacks against Donald Trump. From the beginning media, Democrats, and #NeverTrumpers piled on conspiracy theories about Trump’s connections with Russia. After millions of dollars and hours of investigations all of the conspiracies have been debunked. Can we learn anything from all the lies by media, Democrats and #NeverTrumpers?

After the 2020 election, many of us thought at the very least we won’t have to hear any more Trump conspiracy theories. What is it about this Trump obsession? Seriously! Is he single-handedly destroying America and the world from Mar-a-Lago?

Is Donald Trump really that dangerous? Or are his detractors just really afraid of what he might do? Are all of the other stressors combined insufficient to generate enough angst to distract voters from such piddly annoyances as skyrocketing prices, rampant violent crime, and a national drug epidemic? Evidently, when it comes to newsworthy stressors, Donald Trump is king. He literally “trumps” all newsworthy crises and emergencies. He’s just that dangerous.

Fortunately, half of us have gotten over all the foolish lies and conspiracies foisted upon those who need more drama in their lives. Nevertheless those folks continue to receive regular doses of Trump drama from the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol. This committee is comprised of seven Democrat and two Republican representatives all selected by Speaker Nancy Pelosi. None of the members are Trump-friendly. Not surprisingly, none of the testimony so far has been Trump-friendly.

The committee has met a number of times. Meetings were scripted and directed by broadcast executives from national networks. No expenses have been spared in the committee’s laser focus on Trump’s role in planning and instigating the “Attack” aka insurrection aka riot.

Not that it matters to “select” committee members, but more than 800 people have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 attack. More than 300 pleaded guilty and 80 were sentenced to jail time. Some have been in prison awaiting charges or trial for months.

According to the Epoch Times, “Joseph McBride, an attorney for multiple Jan. 6 prisoners and defendants, blamed the government for ‘manipulating evidence.’” McBride said his clients are among those who “have been locked away in cells for months at a time, brutally assaulted, denied medical care, and have had their human rights violated.”

Sadly, neither the media nor the select committee deem these political prisoners to be more newsworthy than Donald Trump. How can the federal government impose “deep, dark depression, and excessive misery” on these prisoners for months without a hearing?