COMMENTARY: Not voting not an option

There are compelling reasons that all eligible voters participate in the election. You may have already voted as early voting has begun in our state and across the nation. On Nov. 3, the last day for voting, we in all likelihood will have selected the next president of the United States and other candidates seeking political offices.

Regardless of your party affiliation, it is important that you exercise your constitutional right. At stake is the direction our country will take during the next four years. The results of this election will influence decisions on domestic and international policies that will impact the lives of future generations.

The possibility exists that your candidates may not be successful, but it will be a certainty unless you vote. It is a civic duty to participate in local, state and national elections. Anything less is both irresponsible and unacceptable.

On another front, it has been reported that many households failed to participate in the 2020 Census. That is unfortunate and Orangeburg conceivably may have lost critical funding to improve education, health care, roads and highways, environmental quality and other essential services that attract new businesses and residents to our community.