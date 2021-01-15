COMMENTARY: Not 'helter-skelter'

Banners and lawn signs are populating our homes, businesses, and houses of worship, giving well-deserved praise to a range of health care personnel working on the front lines caring for those struck with the dreadful coronavirus.

This work has challenged the most skilled, experienced, and dedicated health care providers and public health professionals. Actually, this work is exactly what they signed up for – they pledged to use their talents to help and heal those in need and, at times, to pray for them.

As the holiday season began, it was fitting that we would feel some reprieve. The vaccines had arrived on an unprecedented schedule – scientists worked at “warp speed” to bring us this gift that would mitigate and prevent the virus. At the same time, news reporters worked around the clock keeping us up to date on those stricken by the virus and the death toll, telling us what public officials and others are doing about one of the most significant public health challenges in centuries. Thus, we are grateful to journalists who have the skills and, unfortunately, all too common experience about how to cover disasters and crises. It is also what they signed up for and what energizes them.