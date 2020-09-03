COMMENTARY: Not even a word about debt

Would you do it? And if for some strange reason you would, wouldn't you at a minimum want to discuss the pros and cons first?

This is where we are as a country in trying a financial experiment and approach with debt and deficits that’s never worked before in the history of man. It could work, but history says it won’t. And being wrong on this one has enormous consequences for each one of us, for children, our country and our way of life.

The scale of debt’s growth is now dizzying. Did you know this year’s $3.7 trillion deficit has never been seen before in America? This is a crazy big number. One can’t even get one’s arms around a trillion dollars, but consider this, that $3.7 trillion shortfall is more than double what the ENTIRE federal budget was when I entered Congress in 1994.

And this is really just the tip of the iceberg.