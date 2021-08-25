COMMENTARY: Not a waste of money

The Senate infrastructure bill is getting beat up in the media. If you read it, it’s not a waste of money, and it will be a victory lap for President Joe Biden once he signs it into law.

But for now, it looks like this: If you’re anti-Democrat, you hate it because it is a Democratic Party wish list. If you are anti-Republican, you hate it because Republicans didn’t spend more on women and minorities because they must be racists.

And while all of this juvenile melodrama gets aired out on American television and websites run by grown men and women, almost none of it is true. Including the women and minorities part.

The $550 billion infrastructure bill, signed by members of both parties, is actually quite good for us all. The Senate should be congratulated for once.

It is not a gift to one party, one race, one gender, or one sexual orientation. It is investments in water, roads, railroads, and ferryboats. It is an investment into American colleges that will study American-sourced geological resources for the rocks and minerals that are going to power the post-fossil fuel economy. Either China does it all, or we do at least some of it. This infrastructure bill makes that happen.