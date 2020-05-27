COMMENTARY: ‘Not a long yellow fruit’

Make it useful. Politics, like many professions, is filled with endless meetings, discussions and ideological debates. And reports. Lots of long, tedious and not particularly helpful reports. Reports can be enlightening and even invigorating if you’re into this sort of thing. But keep in mind that most normal people really aren’t into it and just want to know what you’re proposing and how you propose to do it.

Clarity is an underrated virtue.

There’s no need to produce a five-page discussion on the labor theory of value and the sources of inequality if what you really mean to say is, “Everyone should have a job and health care.”

Don’t be super cringey. A little cringey-ness is to be expected in politics.

Politicians and other professionals love cliches, mixed metaphors and corporate buzzwords. “A rising tide lifts all boats. But we can’t put all our eggs in one basket and then misfire. We must first kickstart innovation and take a holistic approach to get new ideas into the bloodstream.”

Don’t be this person. Limit yourselves to only one cliche or corporate buzzword per week, and you will go far in life.

Avoiding excessive cringey-ness also requires self-reflection and moderation.