COMMENTARY: No to S.C. firing squads

South Carolina will soon become the fourth state to allow firing squads for capital punishment.

The New York Times reported on May 7 that Bill 200, "approved by the State House (...) appears almost certain to become law in the next few days, and is being lauded by Republicans, including Gov. Henry McMaster, who have been vexed by pharmaceutical companies’ refusal to sell states the drugs needed to carry out lethal injections." The South Carolina State Senate already approved the bill in March 2021.

This measure to allow firing squads in South Carolina will probably pass despite the fact that a 2014 NBC News poll that showed only 12% of Americans supported firing squads.

The reasons for public squeamishness regarding firing squads are many, but I believe the main reason is that Americans view the method of execution as old-fashioned. I also believe that those Americans who have hunted with guns -- and there are many -- know that getting a clean shot is not an exact science. For example, some birds take more bullets to incapacitate. Some deer struggle for a longer time before dying.

Add into the equation that the state is executing humans, not wild animals, and many citizens become more reticent to pull the proverbial trigger.