COMMENTARY: No to governmental control

Moreover, implementing heavy-handed health care policies that increase government control right now would be even more devastating than normal, due to the pandemic.

After all, it has been American companies and research that are leading the way to new treatments and vaccines to fight the virus and have led to better, quicker recoveries for individuals.

COVID-19 has made the value of that incentive-based approach even clearer, with record-shattering vaccine breakthroughs and promising other developments from the pharmaceutical industry this month.

The U.S.’ market-oriented system, coupled with a strong protection of intellectual property, incentivizes companies to invest and take risks that lead to monumental breakthroughs. All of us benefit as a result.

American innovation is proving yet again why incentives and competition work.

That makes it imperative for Biden to reject calls to federalize the entire system, import price controls from foreign nations, or weaken our intellectual property system.