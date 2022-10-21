COMMENTARY: 'No' to government change

On Nov. 8, 2022, during the general election, Calhoun County will hold a referendum on the ballot to determine whether we will maintain our current form of “council” government or change to a “county-administrator” form of government. I urge all voters to vote “no” on this referendum.

Calhoun County Council voted to place this referendum on the ballot. I voted against this referendum on all three readings of the proposal. Here is why.

As depicted in the descriptions below that are published by the SC Association of Counties, the “council” form of government is the simplest and most straightforward form of county government allowed by the state. Because of this simplicity, I believe this form of government best maintains the direct access of constituents to their representatives with minimal bureaucratic insulation. Under the council form of government, “all responsibility for policy making and administration of county government is vested in the county council.”

Under the council-administrator form of county government, specific functions are designated by law to an unelected administrator. Also, this form of government specifically prohibits some interactions between county council members and county staff. Both of these aspects, I believe, further insulates constituents’ access to services.

After serving on county council for over 11-1/2 years, I see no need to insulate or limit this access. On the contrary, my experience with county staff at all levels has been very helpful to me over the years to fully understand the problems we are facing and help me and the other council members to come up with wise solutions to a wide array of issues.

Another concern not specifically contained in the descriptions of the forms of government is that the council-administrator form of government will allow the administrator to have more latitude when making agreements with outside entities when negotiating for investments or services to be performed in Calhoun County. This matter came up in our discussions when the point was made that this form of government would allow the administrator to commit the county to a large dollar investment without prior consultation with county council. Whether this is perception or reality, I have no desire to increase our administration’s ability to have more authority to commit the county to investments or services without prior consultation with county council.

Finally, the council-administrator form provides the administrator with “the right to a public hearing at a council meeting” should the elected council decide to terminate him/her. This right is not afforded to any other unelected county employee, and I do not believe it should be afforded to the administrator.

In summary, I see nothing in the proposed “council-administrator” form of government that will make Calhoun County government more responsive, effective, or efficient. In Calhoun County District 3, there is overwhelming support for maintaining our current form of county government and I believe these sentiments extend throughout Calhoun County. Therefore, I urge all our county residents to vote “no” on this question.

I would encourage everyone to read below and reflect on the two forms of government we will be considering and voting on during the referendum:

Council

In the council form of government, all responsibility for policy making and administration of county government is vested in the county council. The council shall consist of not less than three nor more than 12 members. Although omitted from the state statute, the terms of council members in this form, as in the other forms, shall be two or four years as determined by the county council.

This form is unique in that there is no county executive. The council retains executive and legislative power. However, it may designate one of its members, such as the chairman, to act in its behalf and assign him additional administrative duties, or it may designate some other appointive employee to act in such capacity at the council's discretion.

Council-administrator

The council in the council-administrator form of government shall consist of not less than three members nor more than 12 members. Council members are again elected either for two- or four-year terms of office. The administrator is an appointive official employed by the council who is to be the administrative head of the county government responsible for administration in all departments subject to the council's control. The council may employ the administrator for a definite term or not, at its discretion. Should the council decide to terminate the administrator, he shall be given a written statement of the reasons for termination and has the right to a public hearing at a council meeting. The powers and duties of the county administrator are outlined in state law and include the following:

1. Serving as chief administrative officer of the county.

2. Executing the policies, directives and legislative actions of the council.

3. Directing and coordinating operations of the county.

4. Preparing annual operating and capital budgets for the council, and requiring such reports, estimates and statistics as necessary from county departments and agencies.

5. Supervising the expenditure of appropriated funds.

6. Preparing financial and administrative reports for the council.

7. Administering county personnel policies, including salary and classification plans approved by council.

8. Employing and discharging county personnel, subject to council appropriation of funds for that purpose.

9. Performing other duties as required by the council.

The administrator is specifically directed by law to inform the council of anticipated revenues and the amount of tax revenue required to meet the financial requirements of the county when he presents proposed operating and capital budgets to the council.

As in the supervisor form, the administrator has no authority over any elected officials of the county whose offices were created by the state constitution or laws, with the exception of applying general organizational policies adopted by the council. And, except for purposes of inquiries and investigations, the county council shall not deal with county officers and employees who are subject to the direction and supervision of the administrator except through the administrator.

Neither the council nor its members are to give orders or instructions to county employees.