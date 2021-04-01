COMMENTARY: No time limit for equality

The ERA has already been ratified by the necessary three-fourths of the states when Virginia became the 38th last year. However, the ERA has yet to be formally enshrined into the Constitution because of an arbitrary timeline in the amendment’s preamble – not the legislative text sent to the states for approval – which set 1979 for ratification. Congress changed the timeline by extending it to 1982. Congress can again weigh in by removing the timeline and recognizing the final three states since Article V of the Constitution puts the amending process with the Congress and ratification with the states.

The Senate should approve a joint resolution titled “Removing the Deadline for Ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment,” which would declare that notwithstanding any earlier strictures Congress recognizes that the ERA is relevant today and needed.

The vast majority of Americans across demographic and party lines agree that women should have equal rights with men in this country. In a 2020 Pew Research Center survey, more than nine in 10 U.S. adults said it is very important (79%) or somewhat important (18%). Fully 78% of U.S. adults --including majorities of women, men, Republicans and Democrats, favored adding the ERA to the Constitution.

An estimated 1 million more women than men have lost their jobs during the COVID-19 lockdowns and the pandemic shows that the majority of essential workers are women, who are disproportionately Black women and Latinas, and who still have the majority of caregiving responsibilities. These along with other economic realities demand that Congress approve the ERA resolution.

Dolores Huerta is president of the Dolores Huerta Foundation and co-founder of the United Farm Workers. Carol Jenkins is president of the ERA Coalition. Eleanor Smeal is president of the Feminist Majority Foundation.

