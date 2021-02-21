COMMENTARY: No such thing as perfect

We have to come to grips with the fact that perfect people are not to be found. I thought my mom was pretty perfect but I'm very prejudiced when it comes to my mother. My heart would never allow me to see anything wrong with her. Love is like that. Love often sees no wrongs. Sometimes we are like this toward a child, grandchildren, a spouse, our minister or priest. There are people that we often hold in such regard that even if they are doing something wrong and we know it's wrong, our hearts have a hard time seeing that it's wrong. Too often love is blind.

Americans want someone to love and respect. We want to be loved. We like holding people in high regard. The people we direct it to enjoy the feeling when we make them feel special. It's all good to some extent. Truthfully though whoever you are enamored with will eventually disappoint you if you look and listen long enough. Human beings, all of us are capable, and often say the wrong thing. Use the wrong language. Get angry. Say hurtful things. Do things that are often regretted. We make mistakes in words we use and things we do. All of us.

As 2021 moves forward, so must we. Joe Biden is president of the United States. Donald Trump is very likely to run again. In the meantime, we need to all stop biting each other and get this country healthy, back to work, back in the restaurants and churches, and the kids back in school.

Dr. Glenn Mollette is a graduate of schools including Georgetown College, and Southern and Lexington seminaries in Kentucky. He is the author of 12 books including "Uncommon Sense." His column is published weekly in over 600 publications in all 50 states.

