COMMENTARY: No such thing as 'just a dog'

These actions gave Michelle and her other pets a way to safety.

There is no such thing as "just a dog." Dogs fight in our wars as soldiers, side by side with their human soldiers. They work in law enforcement saving lives with their human partners, they lead the blind, they detect cancer in the very early stages, and their work in search and rescue is unparalleled.

The value of "just a dog" is like no other ... you get unconditional love and companionship, you have a life willing to give theirs for you without hesitation, and you have a soul that forgives the sins of their human companions without thinking about it. All in the form of a dog.

For rescues like ours it all starts with fosters: people willing to give a homeless pet a start in life. It then moves to people willing to adopt these rescues and give them their forever homes. The lives we save are a result of teamwork. It starts with the rescue, the volunteers, the fosters, the adopters, the donors and more.

Michelle gave permission to share her and Lacey’s story in an effort to encourage more fosters, adopters, volunteers and donors. You never know, the life you save could be your own or a member of your family. Please consider fostering, adopting, volunteering and donating. Second Chance of Orangeburg is an all volunteer 501 C 3 non profit and everything we accomplish, every life saved is because someone donated to make our work happen. To volunteer, adopt or foster, you can reach us by email at cbs1008@aol.com. Donations can be made at paypal.me/secondchanceoforange or call 803-535-9600 with a credit or debit card donation. We can also be reached at PO Box 1446 Orangeburg SC 29116. Please check us out on Facebook at Second Chance of Orangeburg Animal Rescue Coalition.

Cindy B. Smith is a founder of Second Chance of Orangeburg Animal Rescue Coalition.

