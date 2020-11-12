COMMENTARY: No real mandate — yet

With Joe Biden headed to the White House, it’s time for his magic wand. The one with healing powers. Not only on a national basis.

How about starting with his own party. Two comments rocked the Democratic party within 48 hours after Election Day.

Perhaps former Democratic candidate Andrew Yang, appearing on CNN, was on to something when he mentioned his experiences with working-class voters while on the campaign trail:

"In their minds, the Democratic Party unfortunately has taken on this role of the coastal urban elites who are more concerned about policing various cultural issues than improving their way of life that has been declining for years."

Abigail Spanberger, a Democratic congresswoman from Virginia, spoke on a topic that many in her party on Capitol Hill probably didn’t want to hear.

In an audiotape from a conference call obtained by The Washington Post, Spanberger said, “The number one concern in things that people brought to me in my [district] that I barely re-won, was defunding the police ... If we don’t mean we should defund the police, we shouldn’t say that. ... And we need to not ever use the words 'socialist' or 'socialism' ever again.”