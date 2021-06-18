COMMENTARY: No place to put our faith

With the release of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s emails detailing his communications early in the COVID-19 pandemic, many Americans are now facing hard truths. The emails show that Fauci was warned by scientists, at the earliest stages of the pandemic, of solid evidence that COVID-19 showed signs of human engineering.

The emails include communications about quieting public disclosure that the source of the virus might be a Wuhan lab leak. Fauci’s public stance, until forced to change, was that the virus almost certainly originated naturally from animal transmission to humans. Likely the Wuhan wet market, as hard as that appeared to believe.

The mainstream media helped push this narrative by calling the engineered COVID-19 lab leak theory a “dangerous fringe conspiracy.” Social media censored any publication of the lab leak theory. We also learned through the emails that Fauci knew of the potential positive effects of hydroxychloroquine. Unfortunately, he kept this quiet and allowed the narrative of hydroxychloroquine being too dangerous to use. Similar issues with masks. Over many decades, Americans have come to put more faith in government “experts” to the exclusion all else. It’s time we get away from what President Dwight Eisenhower warned about over 60 years ago, putting our ultimate faith in a “Scientifictechnological Elite” over God and reason. Let me explain.