COMMENTARY: No leadership from Biden

Meanwhile, when he has addressed the crisis, Biden has been offering little more than boilerplate. Look at this, from a recent virtual fundraiser, according to a pool report: "This is a time for this nation to come together, because, folks, we're all in this together. This virus doesn't care whether you're a Democrat or Republican. It doesn't discriminate on the basis of your gender or race or ethnicity or anything else. And from the Great Depression to two world wars to 9/11 to the pandemic of 1918, this country has always overcome every crisis we faced in our history. We're gonna overcome this one, too."

Biden had nothing more to offer in a web ad. He focused on a small snippet of a Trump news conference in which the president took questions from NBC's Peter Alexander. After an extended exchange with Alexander, Trump snapped, "You're a terrible reporter." The ad was an attempt to contrast Trump's temperament with Biden's, with Biden saying things like, "This is about America. This is about the world. This is about how we bring people together."

The Trump campaign fired back. "When President Trump took the critical step of restricting travel from China in response to the coronavirus, Biden called it 'xenophobic,'" campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said. "Most of what Biden says the government should do are things President Trump is already doing."