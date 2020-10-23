COMMENTARY: No, Google is not monopoly

Amazon, Netflix and Hulu, among many others, compete with Google in digital media.

Yes, Google does pretty well in those ongoing competitions, but there's nothing wrong with that, nor any guarantee that it will always be so. The landscape is littered with the corpses of former supposed "monopolies" killed off by market competition, technological innovation and changing consumer preferences, not by government action.

The supposed point of antitrust legislation is to preserve competition and consumer choice, not to slap down winners and prop up losers.

I say "supposed point" because the real purpose of antitrust legislation is, you guessed it, to slap down winners and prop up losers, at the expense of competition and consumer choice, and for the benefit of whichever political party needs a punching bag this week to put a shine on its peeling populist paint job.

If the U.S. government is really interested in eliminating monopolies, it might start with the U.S. Copyright Office and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office before moving on to Congress, the Supreme Court and the Department of Justice itself.

All those entities are ACTUAL monopolies, with which competition is legally banned and which consumers are required by law to patronize and finance.

Google, not so much.

Thomas L. Knapp (Twitter: @thomaslknapp) is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.

