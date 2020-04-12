COMMENTARY: No Easter for America?

The first Easter didn't have a date of April 12. We don't know the date. We do know that the followers of Jesus were terrified. They had just watched him crucified on a cross and they feared they were next. Financially they were struggling because they had left everything to follow Jesus. They had "sheltered" themselves in fear of the religious opposition.

That first Sunday morning, Mary Magdalene arrived at the tomb to anoint Jesus' body. In the middle of her sorrow, Jesus appeared, spoke her name and Mary, realizing it was Jesus, called him "Teacher." She must have put her arms around Jesus because he said, "Don't hold onto me, I have not ascended to my father." John 20:17 Essentially, he said, "Don't touch me!"

This story is more relevant all the time. The saddest weekend of Mary's life turned into the greatest day of her life as she became the first witness of the risen Jesus, later exclaiming to the disciples, "I have seen The Lord!"

Wouldn't you like to have that kind of Easter? We will miss gathering in church this Easter but experiencing Easter and the risen Christ can happen even if you are alone.