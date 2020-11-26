COMMENTARY: No bounds to her generosity

Linda Hill, assistant professor of English at Claflin University, made national headlines:
Being a scholar of English grammar, prepositions at the end of a sentence would not have passed muster with Ms. Hill. However, given her modest demeanor regarding her accomplishments as an educator and editor, she would not have made much of being a headliner. It was never her nature to bring attention to herself. It was always about her unswerving work ethic and, of course, her cats.
It was my privilege to know and collaborate with Linda Hill. In 1995, after completing the commissioned history of Claflin to commemorate the school’s 125th anniversary of its founding, Dr. Henry Tisdale, the newly installed president, wisely suggested that I ask Ms. Hill to proof the book, "Men of Vision: Claflin College and her Presidents.”
Without baulking at the length of the manuscript or how much of her personal time would be required, she accepted the task of reading through those 272 pages. They were returned with so many corrections, I didn’t manage them all at first. Nor did I with the second, third, fourth or fifth effort.
Each time Ms. Hill read from the first to the last page. It could have been a demoralizing experience for me, except for her positive attitude upon accepting the book and returning it with her corrections.
Finally, the day arrived when I was handed the pages free and clear and with it a quiet compliment on my writing. To this day, I am confident that book doesn’t contain even one minor error, and my gratitude for that has grown over the years.
When the Writing Room was finally opened at Claflin, that became Ms. Hill’s campus residence. She was at home in a space where every student there wanted to strengthen their writing skills. Who better to have a hand than an English professor with unending patience and an encyclopedic knowledge of the rules of grammar?
Once when I walked over to the center to thank her for editing a brochure, she mentioned that she also read and edited documents for the U.S. Department of State. That was as close as she came to admitting her level of competence.
It was on a four-hour drive from Orangeburg to Myrtle Beach to attend a conference, whose purpose is long forgotten, that I learned about her adulation for cats. She had several and discussed each one in detail, describing their character, likes and dislikes, how they communicated with her. Her face was alight with the pleasure of sharing this special and meaningful part of her life.
Ms. Hill was still in demeanor, however, she possessed expressive eyes and a Cheshire cat smile that delightfully and quickly transformed her facial expression. She moved with a quiet, unassuming grace and, from my observations, she was consistently dedicated to her students.
Her legacy to Claflin made headlines as an enormous bequeath. I see it as an exclamation point emphasizing the talent and devotion that was her worth to each student who benefited from her teaching and tutelage. May I add my own gratitude to Linda Hill. Her generosity knew no bounds.
Orangeburg author and journalist Vivian Glover serves as Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center director of community arts and development.
