COMMENTARY: No bounds to her generosity

Each time Ms. Hill read from the first to the last page. It could have been a demoralizing experience for me, except for her positive attitude upon accepting the book and returning it with her corrections.

Finally, the day arrived when I was handed the pages free and clear and with it a quiet compliment on my writing. To this day, I am confident that book doesn’t contain even one minor error, and my gratitude for that has grown over the years.

When the Writing Room was finally opened at Claflin, that became Ms. Hill’s campus residence. She was at home in a space where every student there wanted to strengthen their writing skills. Who better to have a hand than an English professor with unending patience and an encyclopedic knowledge of the rules of grammar?

Once when I walked over to the center to thank her for editing a brochure, she mentioned that she also read and edited documents for the U.S. Department of State. That was as close as she came to admitting her level of competence.