COMMENTARY: Nixon haunts us today

Indeed, the U.S. abused its “exorbitant privilege”, and some countries began to redeem their dollars for gold. The gold flowing out of the U.S. Treasury accelerated. Nixon reacted to this crisis by ending the redeemability of the dollar. He may have stopped the gold withdrawals, but he accelerated government and private debt.

Today, central planners are doubling down, flailing about to prevent debt collapse. Our monetary masters are buying assets—trillions and trillions worth of assets. They think that this will somehow shake off the malaise that has persisted since the financial crisis of 2008.

And the next crisis may already be brewing. While the Fed is buying Treasury bonds from the banks, it is simultaneously engaging in reverse repo transactions. In reverse repo, the Fed borrows cash from the banks, giving them Treasury bonds as collateral. Got that? The Fed buys bonds from the banks, then turns around and temporarily sells the bond back to them (reverse repo is a short-term contract).

Instead of the Fed’s central planning, a gold standard is simpler and better. We the people should have the right to hold gold coins or bank deposits. This choice is key to setting interest rates in a free market.

Keith Weiner is an economist and founder and CEO of Monetary Metals, an investment firm that pays interest in gold, and president of the Gold Standard Institute USA. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

