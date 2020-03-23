COMMENTARY: Next car should be electric

Perhaps you don’t yet realize it, but the next vehicle you purchase should and likely will be fully electric powered. While still only a sliver of total new car sales in the U.S. (2%), electric vehicles (EVs) now account for 4% of sales in California. For better or worse, most trends begin there.

While these are small numbers, big changes are coming. Most all major car manufacturers including GM, Ford, and most European and Asian brands have scores of EVs coming to market in the next three years. Indeed, GM’s head of product, Mark Reuss, has stated that “GM believes the future to be all electric.”

Now some will say this prediction is akin to famously faulty ones such as the U.S. converting to the metric system one day. And that could be true if certain myths regarding EVs aren’t dispelled.

Many folks still see EVs as exotic and out of their comfort zone. A recent poll shows 42% think EVs require gas to run. While that’s true of hybrids such as the Toyota’s Prius that uses regenerative braking to charge its battery, and gas/electric hybrids that operate off both an internal combustion engine and a small rechargeable battery, those vehicles don’t represent the EV future.