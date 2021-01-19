COMMENTARY: New year with old beefs

Another: “A white unarmed woman was shot and killed (during the Capitol Building riots). LeBron has never been accused of being the smartest.”

LeBron, with his T-shirt message, was playing the what-if game, which has been in non-stop mode since that day of infamy in Washington.

What if the mob insurgents had been black instead of white? Suppose the rampagers belonged to Black Lives Matter?

Liberals respond one way (they would have been shot enmasse); conservatives answer in opposite fashion (what about the rioting, looting and arson by black protesters in U.S. cities in 2020).

All of this means that, in the social justice world, 2021 began much like 2020 ended.

Full of angst, awkwardness and accusations.

With liberals vs. conservatives and Black folk vs. white folk.

And Twitter vs. Parler.

Twitter banning Trump from its platform was a huge development. We can see into the future: conservatives will head to conservative-friendly alternatives, such as the beleaguered Parler, plus MeWe and Rumble, depending on the platforms’ availability. Liberals will dominate Twitter.