COMMENTARY: New year in trip of life

When something new comes along to replace the old, there are always changes. A new year is no different. All things new require us to learn how to manage or navigate them correctly. What are you dealing with?

One of the first things on our list was learning how to use a new cellphone. This phone belongs to husband Charlie. In spite of the availability of smart phones, for years he had hung onto his very old phone. He made calls, and he answered calls on it. That’s all he wanted to do.

BUT, the service provider notified him that they would no longer provide service to 3G phones and would send him a 5G phone to replace his. Because my phone is newer, I tried to give him lessons. However, he still has to figure out when to “tap” something and when to “slide” it in order to get the things done that he used to do by just touching one spot on his old phone.

I have shown him other things he might do with his new phone, and he simply is not interested. He says if he wants information, he will just ask me! Some of you have told me you have experienced frustration with new phones too.

I’m sure you younger readers are giggling yourselves silly thinking that somebody actually would have to LEARN how to answer their phone. Just keep on giggling. I’ll bet you have never had the experience of speaking to a telephone operator when she came on the line and said, “Number please.”

Do you know/remember there was a time when you could even dial “0” and ask what the date or time was? Maybe you don’t even remember how to dial! The human telephone operator was the original Alexa or Siri or whoever your electronic friend might be. So, little by little, we adapt to the changes in our lives.

We also are learning about caring for cats. We had never had a cat except for one brief period in the 1970s when one stopped by for a short-term residency. (I think they were not welcomed by our dog.) During that time span, this cat did not appear for a few days. When I mentioned I hadn’t seen it, one son said, “I thought I heard it when I walked through the garage today.” I dashed outside and opened the closet door there, and the cat dashed even faster to the water bowl that was still in its regular spot. This is the truth; He drank every drop of water in that pan before he stopped. He soon moved on to someone else’s home. He probably was afraid of being imprisoned again.

However, in the past year or so, we have changed cats more often that we have been able to remember their names. Presently, we have three. Two years ago, Silky was the very first who chose our house. Eight cats later, Silky is the only one of that group who has remained with us. Then suddenly, just about the time the new year arrived, so did another cat. Boots is almost identical to Silky! Being very tame, she probably once belonged to some family, but my neighbors disclaim her.

The latest cat to appear is Tiger-Lil. She looks like a Tiger and sometimes acts like one. With three cats, we have learned that they are more congenial if they each have their own food bowl. So we adapted by making that change, and they get along fine now.

One family member got a new car. I am not sure I would be able to do enough adapting to be able to drive it! There is no dashboard. All of the information which used to be on dials is now on a screen in the center -- or not even necessary!! This includes the speed you are driving as well as the correct speed limit at that moment, images of cars that are anywhere in your path, all sorts of things. When I could not even find out how to open the passenger door to take a ride, I was told to touch a special spot, and the handle popped out. In order to drive a car like that, I probably would need a lot of lessons!

Everyone has had to adapt to a lot of changes involving health care. COVID has interjected its little sponge tips into every aspect of medical care. Because a third of our immediate family is involved with caring for patients, I really understand how hard the medical profession has been hit. While those who choose to work in this field are very dedicated individuals, there is a limit to the number of hours they can function at one time to take care of people.

Your life and the things you face may be totally different from what we deal with. A story I read years ago has always reminded me that individuals head toward an end result in very different ways. This is the gist of it:

Four friends who graduated from college together made a pact that, no matter how often their paths might cross, they would meet at the same place on that date 25 years afterward. When the year finally arrived, each of them began to make preparations for the trip.

The first guy left his home and drove straight to the destination. The second man took a leisurely trip, stopping to visit other friends on the way before the designated meeting date. The third fellow had a lot of problems on his trip -- transportation problems, family problems and money problems, even mistakes in time management. He barely made it before the set date, but he was there! When the fourth friend left for the trip, he went in the exact opposite direction, because he had some business matters to tend to and things he wanted to do before he actually met his buddies. But on the date of their reunion, they were all there and had a wonderful time as they celebrated reaching this goal.

What if I had said at the beginning of this story that the destination of the reunion would be the end of their life cycle? How would it compare to the journey your own life is taking? Would you be like the person who always had a certain spot in mind and never veered from the road there? Would you be like the one who stopped along the way and enjoyed things that maybe were not exactly in the plan for the trip, but making it there anyway? Maybe you would have encountered numerous problems along the way -- would you have kept going or given up? Or, would you be like the one who at times went in a totally opposite direction to take care of his own priorities and wishes?

Each day in this new year is a portion of our journey called “LIFE.” Are you pleased with the way you are handling your trip?

Harriet L. Hutto of Providence is a periodic contributor to The Times and Democrat.

