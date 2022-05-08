COMMENTARY: New disinformation board

At the end of April, we witnessed something ominous in the continued censorship efforts by the progressive left. On April 27, the Department of Homeland Security announced the creation of a “Disinformation Governance Board."

This new disinformation board announcement comes shortly after the February threat bulletin by DHS claiming the department plans to work with partners such as big tech companies to fight the “proliferation of false or misleading narratives, which sow discord or undermine public trust in US Government institutions.” This bulletin warns that pushing alleged false or misleading narratives is associated with terrorism and would be handled accordingly.

The new disinformation board is being led by 33-year-old progressive Nina Jankowicz, who previously pushed the false narrative of the Hunter Biden laptop story being Russian disinformation. That’s among a number of her progressive “disinformation” positions. The use of DHS law enforcement tools to enforce “correct” information is something we have previously seen in places like China and Russia, but it’s now here.

First, it’s important to understand how the term “disinformation” is framed by the left to justify suppression by the power of government. The Washington Examiner presciently opined: “The conception of disinformation has become a controversial and polarizing matter. Liberals say disinformation, meaning false information spread deliberately and covertly, is a threat to democracy. Conservatives, though, increasingly say that the threat of disinformation is wrongly used as a cover to censor them.”

Fear-mongering about white supremacy has been a successful method for the left to justify this breach of American freedom. As Breitbart contributor Zachary Leeman put it: “They constantly slam the opposition as white supremacists, misogynists, fascists, etc. Even someone like rapper Ice Cube simply admitting to working with the administration on legislation to help black communities was enough to get him called a racist and labeled a Trump supporter.”

Joe Biden has consistently argued the greatest terror threat facing America is white supremacy. The February DHS bulletin about the danger of conservative narratives is predicated on the alleged terror threat of white supremacy. Conservative speech is quickly twisted into dangerous white supremacist ideology with the corresponding demand of censorship to prevent violence.

Sen. Josh Hawley brilliantly summarized the conservative view of the danger of criminalizing conservative speech in his letter to the DHS secretary: "It can only be assumed that the sole purpose of this new Disinformation Governance Board will be to marshal the power of the federal government to censor conservative and dissenting speech."

Rep. Ken Buck also said of the board: “Homeland security should focus on securing the homeland and protecting Americans, not on trying to create the embryo of a Ministry of Truth.”

Of relevance to this issue, the mainstream media have finally admitted the Hunter Biden laptop scandal was true, after over a year of calling it “disinformation” (helped along by 50 Obama-connected intelligence leaders calling it Russian disinformation). That story would have been permanently suppressed as disinformation if the board existed previously.

While the Department of Homeland Security is lending authority to the voices of censorship, academia is working with media to further censorship. From Atlantic Magazine about the University of North Carolina (February 2020): 68% of conservative students admitted self-censoring their conservative views due to fear of retribution. Liberal students were over six times more likely than conservative students to agree with shutting down speech students objected to. Liberals were over eight times more likely than conservative students to refuse to be friends with someone across the political aisle. Across the nation’s universities, particularly in Ivy Leagues, demands to censor conservative speech grows.

Dr. Ryszard Legutko, a Polish University professor who suffered under the crushing censorship of communism during the Cold War has written: “The Grand design (progressivism), its supporters say, should be implementation at all cost because it is believed to bring with itself freedom, autonomy, tolerance, pluralism and all other liberal-democratic treasures. Therefore, all barriers that block its coming can and must be broken down, also for the benefit of those who put up these barriers. If abortion means freedom, then we should raise the consciousness of those who think differently; force doctors to support this freedom and silence priests so they do not interfere with it. If same-sex marriage means freedom, we should then compel its opponents to accept it and silence fools who have doubts about it. If political correctness is a necessity of life in liberal-democratic society, then imposing it is, after all, nothing else but a measure of its emancipation for all.”

Ironically, according to Dr. Legutko, the anti-communists who had endured persecution of totalitarianism became an enemy of western liberalism. It’s been the same in America for those who have supported the conservative agenda to end communism.

As our Lord told us, “You will know the Truth, and the Truth will make you free,” and yet we know that we find the truth only when freedom reigns and speech is not censored. It’s time to demand we remain true to the Constitution, including freedom of speech. Our children deserve nothing less.

Bill Connor, a retired Army Infantry colonel, author and Orangeburg attorney, has deployed multiple times to the Middle East. Connor was the senior U.S. military adviser to Afghan forces in Helmand Province, where he received the Bronze Star. A Citadel graduate with a JD from USC, he is also a Distinguished Graduate of the U.S. Army War College, earning his of strategic studies. He is the author of the book "Articles from War.”

