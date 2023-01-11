COMMENTARY: New bipartisanship era

Now that the 2022 midterm elections are over, America faces two years with the House of Representatives under Republican control while the Democratic majority retains the Senate.

A split government like this means bipartisanship will be necessary to address our nation’s problems. Yet, we Americans have never been more divided, and the vitriol in our political discourse is higher than ever.

We need to fix the tone and tenor of the political conversations that we have with one another. That’s where BattlePACs, a new online platform for political discourse, comes in. By using the tried-and-true principles of gamification, BattlePACs aims to make debate not just productive again but also fun and rewarding. When more Americans engage in politics, we will see higher voting rates and a stronger democracy overall.

Decades ago, Democrats and Republicans could disagree without being disagreeable. The parties would also work together on issues where there was common ground.

Today, however, the political opposition is treated as an enemy. All too often, our political discourse revolves more around entrenched partisan views and destroying the other side rather than finding solutions to the country’s problems.

This zero-sum view of politics inhibits collaborative policy-making that benefits everyone. It also fails to reflect the country as a whole. Many people feel left out of the current political system as voices from the political extremes typically drown out independents and moderates from both parties.

Young people also may find it difficult to break into an entrenched and polarized political system that doesn’t serve their interests. Citizens of all political stripes have become disillusioned with the gridlock and dysfunction in our politics.

Part of the problem has been social media. These platforms have played a role in fueling acrimony and worsening divisions in today’s political atmosphere. Social media platforms, and the algorithms that drive them, funnel individuals into ideological bubbles where users largely see content with which they already agree.

This confirmation bias contributes to polarization in our politics because Democrats rarely engage with Republicans and vice versa. Meanwhile, independents can feel left out entirely. Another aligned challenge is the proliferation of specific highly partisan legacy media platforms that exploit and amplify this conflict.

BattlePACs aims to change these toxic dynamics.

BattlePACs is a platform that promotes conversation about political issues among people of diverse viewpoints. Essentially, it constitutes a new political ecosystem, which presents an exciting opportunity to reimagine how citizens engage one another. Everyone is invited to participate in BattlePACs, provided they agree to some basic rules to promote civil discourse.

Rather than perpetuating conflict, BattlePACs will encourage citizens to reach across the aisle and listen to one another. It will be a community where people can engage as their authentic selves rather than caricatures based on ignorance or fear.

People will be able to identify shared values and concerns across party lines. Since everyone will feel comfortable expressing themselves in an atmosphere of mutual respect, measured and constructive political conversations will take hold.

By participating in BattlePACs, Americans will develop skills of active listening and constructive argumentation that they can take into other parts of their lives. For instance, the issues discussed and debated on the platform will offer a blueprint for civil, off-line political conversations at the national, state and local levels.

If the United States continues along its current path, the conflict and acrimony in our politics will only worsen. This inhibits real, substantive progress on important issues, turns citizens against one another, and tears at the fabric of our country.

BattlePACs’ dynamic, diverse and thriving community opens up a safe space for political discussions. The inclusive nature of BattlePACs is reflected in our outreach efforts. We are actively inviting citizens of all political stripes — especially young people — to join our community and make their voices heard.

Students who demonstrate a passion for engaging in conversations surrounding the issues in our country should also consider applying for our new scholarship fund, where your participation on social media could qualify you for up to a year’s tuition.

BattlePACs takes the dream of an ideal public sphere and brings it to life. Politics will never be the same, and America will benefit.