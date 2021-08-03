COMMENTARY: Never react, always respond

The July 25 story at its essence was (and remains) a petition campaign to overturn a Bamberg County budget that was formulated by two non-Bamberg County residents (County Administrator Joey Preston and County Controller Gina Smith, who both still reside in Anderson County), for which Bamberg County Council itself was excluded from the budget formulation process, which was illegally passed on first reading by a voice vote the outcome of which has been questioned by at least one council member, which failed on second reading approval but a revote held just two days later, for which the state required 15-day notice of a public hearing on the budget was somehow met by running two small classified ads in The T&D rather than posting the notice on the county’s website where Bamberg County citizens could read it, by not providing a means by which county voters could participate in real time in the hearing, by not including and disallowing negative comments during the public hearing, and by indirectly perpetrating a fraud on the public by saying the new budget requires no millage increase when in fact the budget is $737,765 higher than the previous year’s and is being paid for in about $2 million the county expects to receive in free federal bucks (American Rescue Fund).