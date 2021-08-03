COMMENTARY: Never react, always respond

Perhaps an appropriate reaction to the slanted Jan. 25 Times and Democrat story titled "Bamberg County watchdog group begins petition to repeal budget’’ would be to merely write it off as just another example of the inherent bias the Orangeburg paper practices on all matters Bamberg County. Then again, given the potential statewide gravity, little, ole Bamberg County citizens are undertaking in this particularly righteous fight, a measured response seems in order.
One need go no further than the story’s headline and lead sentence to spot the glaringly obvious T&D biases. First, many if not most T&D readers were probably surprised to learn the CCBC even exists; it has never received anything resembling extensive T&D coverage even though it has been around for the better part of two years and its membership of 2,310 is one of the largest of any civic group anywhere in The T&D’s coverage area. And just read the story’s headline, ‘’Bamberg County watchdog group begins ...’’
Never ever in its history has the term "watchdog group" been used by the CCBC leadership or its members to describe the organization … EVER. This is a hackneyed, trite trope. Call the CCBC a citizens’ group, a grassroots organization, or even a nonprofit advisory committee, but it is NOT a "watchdog group,’’ which conjures up visions of foaming mouths, short heavy chains and collars, ill tempers, and rabid zeal.
The July 25 story at its essence was (and remains) a petition campaign to overturn a Bamberg County budget that was formulated by two non-Bamberg County residents (County Administrator Joey Preston and County Controller Gina Smith, who both still reside in Anderson County), for which Bamberg County Council itself was excluded from the budget formulation process, which was illegally passed on first reading by a voice vote the outcome of which has been questioned by at least one council member, which failed on second reading approval but a revote held just two days later, for which the state required 15-day notice of a public hearing on the budget was somehow met by running two small classified ads in The T&D rather than posting the notice on the county’s website where Bamberg County citizens could read it, by not providing a means by which county voters could participate in real time in the hearing, by not including and disallowing negative comments during the public hearing, and by indirectly perpetrating a fraud on the public by saying the new budget requires no millage increase when in fact the budget is $737,765 higher than the previous year’s and is being paid for in about $2 million the county expects to receive in free federal bucks (American Rescue Fund).
But beyond the rancid smell of this rotting fiscal sausage-making process is something even more malodorous, which should stink far beyond Bamberg County and up the nostrils of taxpayers statewide. What say have you, what legal recourse is available, and just who gets to make and break the rules of local governance? Are citizens and taxpayers merely inconvenient annoyances to be publicly placated but privately scoffed, is ignore-them-and-they’ll-go- away acceptable public policy, and who has the upper hands: the self-interest powers that be or the heretofore subservient average citizen?
The powers that be don’t want you shaking their tree. It’s why The T&D trotted out a bureaucratic lawyer the paper bills as a "legal expert" with some totally non-germane legal argument against the CCBC’s petition initiative. His name is Joshua C. Rhodes, who apparently carries the title of S.C. Association of Counties deputy executive director and general counselor.
So does Rhodes cite any legal precedent as to why the CCBC petition campaign isn’t valid? Not in the least, in any way, by any shape, form or fashion. No, instead Rhodes contends a 30-plus-year-old case ("from the 1990s’’) wherein Mount Pleasant citizens petitioned to get a zoning ordinance repealed was ruled on unfavorably by the S.C. Supreme Court. Is he serious? This is his legal precedent? Really?
Then the brilliant Rhodes contends that though S.C. law allows for a petition signed by 15% of voters to repeal a county ordinance, "the county budget ordinance is not an ordinance." Now keep in mind, Administrator Preston and Bamberg County Council called it an ordinance -- not once, but four different times prior to passage. In fact the exact, verbatim opening words on the agendas were, "An Ordinance to Adopt the Operating and Capital Budgets of Bamberg County for the Fiscal Year Beginning July 1, 2021 and Ending June 30, 2022 ... " THE COUNTY BUDGET WAS AND IS AN ORDINANCE, MR. RHODES! The administrator and council said it was and they voted on the ordinance at least four times!
Of course, Rhodes and his opinion are almost as biased as The T&D reporting. The S.C. Association of Counties has a vested and financial interest in keeping dues-paying members in the SCAC. And SCAC legal opinions are like belly buttons: everybody has one. (Keep in mind another SCAC official advised a Bamberg County Council member that there would be little chance of any immediate ramifications if Bamberg didn’t pass a county budget by July 1.)
So there is no legal precedent regarding the CCBC’s petition campaign. Bamberg County’s budget IS an ordinance. And the SCAC lawyer is obviously overpaid.
But you know what should irk you and put The T&D bias in perspective more than anything else in the July 25 story: seven words, just seven words. These words were not attributed to Mr. Rhodes. They weren’t even in quotation marks indicating someone else said them. They were not quoted from a court’s legal opinion. They weren’t cited as part of the written S.C. law.
Regarding the efforts to overturn the budget, the story states: "State law does not allow this possibility.’’
Bamberg County folks who have come to expect The T&D’s pro-Preston spin should have known such a story was inevitable. Why else would the paper wait two years to cover the CCBC in depth, cast it as a watchdog rather than as its name clearly states concerned citizens, use the mouthpiece of the SCAC to give meaningless opinions, paint Preston as having gone out of his way to accommodate the public when just the opposite is true, and even clouded the issue with Council Chair Larry Haynes still defending virtual meetings because "people are still dying from the pandemic."
See The T&D for the biased outlet it is. The July 25 story was to try and undercut the CCBC’s efforts to get 1,430 registered voters to sign their petition. IT IS NOT A WASTE OF YOUR TIME TO SIGN!
Believe me, in due time (and that time is coming soon) an out-of-county news outlet is going to make known at least some of what is going on in Bamberg County -- and then The T&D will be tagged with journalistic sin by omission.
Walt Inabinet is from Bamberg. He states that he is not an officer, board or executive committee member, nor in any way a spokesperson for the Concerned Citizens of Bamberg County.