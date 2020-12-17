COMMENTARY: Neither news nor truth

Even after more than four years of fake news trying to make connections between President Donald Trump and Russia, about half of all Americans still believe The Narrative preached by 90% of media.
The New York Post broke the story about Hunter Biden’s emails in the middle of October giving details about his international business dealings in Ukraine and China. Then, The Narrative media as well as social media covered it up.
Hunter’s emails go back to 2014 when he was using his dad’s position as vice president to make million-dollar deals with corrupt foreign entities. The New York Post printed some of Hunter’s emails as proof. But the story is not about Biden family lies and corruption.
The Narrative is whatever the left says is true during any given news cycle. Essentially, Trump has been the butt of left narrative 24/7 for more than four years. So when real news about the Bidens appears during the critical weeks leading up to the election, The Narrative naturally becomes “Russian misinformation tries to smear Biden family.”
Not only left “news” sources like New York Times, Washington Post, CBS, NBC, ABC, CNN, MSNBC, but also Twitter and Facebook censored or blacked out the story completely and religiously touted The Narrative about Russian misinformation.
Kimberly Strassel, a member of the Wall Street Journal editorial board and columnist, wrote a column about the Biden kerfuffle and was immediately blasted by left media. Tucker Carlson, FOX TV Host, interviewed Tony Bobulinski, one of the Bidens’ business partners, who provided all kinds of documentation about corrupt Biden business deals with China. Of course, Carlson was blasted and mocked by the left.
Sharyl Attkisson is an award-winning independent journalist, a five-time Emmy Award winner and Edward R. Murrow Award recipient. Her latest book, “Slanted,” is a case study on how American media have moved away from news coverage to report The Narrative of the left. Bottom line of the book: vast majority of media is completely corrupted and in league with The Narrative of the left.
Attkisson writes, “The trend of mainstream media outlets acting as police and enforcers over other media is a shocking change to our news landscape. Reporters are now less concerned with facts and more with demanding adherence to The Narrative. They determine the position that is to be taken on issues or the facts that can be written about. They use their platform to insist that theirs is the only right and correct view. They convince their colleagues that the job of a reporter is not to be neutral or fair but to take the ‘correct’ position. They define the parameters of the language deemed acceptable or unacceptable for the media to use when covering an issue. They punish, cajole, and threaten those who do not comply. They write ‘news stories’ criticizing journalists who do not comply. In other words, instead of covering the news, they attack those who are off narrative and cover that as if it is big news. Their goal is to stop the freethinking, independent interlopers, to make it where nobody dares to go off script or disclose facts or ask questions that the media bullies want to keep hidden.”
The Narrative is neither news nor truth. The Narrative stands alone as the only thing any reasonable person should believe.
Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville, Miss. You may contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.
