COMMENTARY: Neither news nor truth

Attkisson writes, “The trend of mainstream media outlets acting as police and enforcers over other media is a shocking change to our news landscape. Reporters are now less concerned with facts and more with demanding adherence to The Narrative. They determine the position that is to be taken on issues or the facts that can be written about. They use their platform to insist that theirs is the only right and correct view. They convince their colleagues that the job of a reporter is not to be neutral or fair but to take the ‘correct’ position. They define the parameters of the language deemed acceptable or unacceptable for the media to use when covering an issue. They punish, cajole, and threaten those who do not comply. They write ‘news stories’ criticizing journalists who do not comply. In other words, instead of covering the news, they attack those who are off narrative and cover that as if it is big news. Their goal is to stop the freethinking, independent interlopers, to make it where nobody dares to go off script or disclose facts or ask questions that the media bullies want to keep hidden.”