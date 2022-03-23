COMMENTARY: Needing leaders, not politicians

Politicians never solve problems. On the contrary, politicians are more likely to cause problems than to solve them. In fact, politicians revel in problems they make or benefit from, and they always benefit from problems.

Take the current administration in Washington. Really. Please, take the current administration far, far away and give us a few problem-solvers who have no interest in politics. Inflation began raising its ugly head a few months a few months into 2021. Politicians called it “transitory” inflation, i.e. leave it alone and it will go away. As inflation gobbled up incomes, and gas prices began soaring, politicians immediately blamed the problem on the previous administration, even after prices blasted through 40 year old records with no end in sight.

Voters began asking politicians how they were going to solve soaring prices, and some of the very politicians charged with solving such economic bumps literally laughed, saying they had no magic to solve such problems.

Politicians don’t live in the real world with “ordinary” people. Someone else fills their cars with gas, buys their groceries, and pays for all the ice cream they can eat. Those are little things. Politicians don’t have time for little things. They have important decisions to make. Presidents appoint people to problem-solving positions based on careful political vetting categories like race, gender, sexual orientation, as well as positions on climate change and open borders.

We began the past 14 months of this administration by giving away our energy independence to foreign powers like Russia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela. Biden flexed his Oval Office muscles by mandating vaccinations and masks, forcing many workers to choose between keeping their jobs or becoming societal pariahs. The hits kept on coming when Biden abandoned plans and advice for leaving Afghanistan with ten of thousands of Americans stranded, thirteen service members dead, not to mention billions of dollars of state-of-the-art military weaponry in what had been one of the most secure U.S. bases in the Middle East.

In politics, it’s always better to be lucky. The Biden administration has somehow stumbled and bumbled into the mother-of-all dodging-the-blame game. “It’s Putin’s fault!” There simply is no problem in America today, or for that matter in the world, that cannot be traced directly back to Russian President Putin. He is a king. He is no politician. He despises politicians and other so-called “national leaders.” Putin is the king who will do whatever he wants to do. He fears no threats.

One year after America installed the weakest government in her history, Vladimir Putin inaugurated his own Putin Empire. With China and Iran’s support, no other nation or group of nations can muster a reasonable challenge to this coalition bent on world domination.

The problem is not that America and allies are incapable of surmounting such a challenge. The problem is we only have politicians. We used to have leaders who preached peace through strength, who stood up to adversaries rather than appease them, who built strong alliances with other freedom-loving nations, and who were not afraid to buck the political establishment.

Americans need to rally around our Constitution and reclaim our God-given freedoms and rights. It’s time to return to what made America great again.

Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville, Miss. You may contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.

