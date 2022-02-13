COMMENTARY: Navigating next few years

A few weeks ago, New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman made a startling suggestion. He proposed a cross-party 2024 presidential ticket: Joe Biden and Liz Cheney, perhaps, or Kamala Harris and Mitt Romney, or another combination of a leading Democrat and an anti-Trump Republican.

Friedman’s reasoning is that the U.S. is at a crossroads, and that the country needs a “broad national unity vehicle” that would draw members of both parties. “We all have to be small-d democrats now, or we won’t have a system to be big-D or big-R anythings,” he continued.

It was certainly an attention-getting column, and it’s hard to argue with the idea that we and our democratic system remain in perilous times. It may well be that to avoid a lurch toward a government that willfully violates democratic norms, some dramatic development like Friedman’s suggestion will prove appealing to many Americans.

But looking back at the sweep of American history, we also need to keep in mind that our system as it stands now, for all its flaws, has served us remarkably well. For over 200 years, we’ve wrestled with the problem of how government should work in a democracy, persisting through economic turmoil, civil war, world wars, a terrible depression, and social and racial tumult.

It’s worth remembering that this is a pragmatic country that mostly prefers the middle to the extremes. Ours is still an electorate that is most comfortable in the center.

The truth is, it’s impossible to see around the next political corner. There’s no question that there are worrisome trends, especially the taste for restricting and possibly even overturning the vote that we’ve seen in recent years in Republican-dominated state legislatures and the increasingly outsized influence that sparsely populated states hold on Capitol Hill. Yet if our centuries of experience with representative democracy tell us one thing, it’s that Americans are fiercely creative about exercising their democratic rights and that when things get out of kilter they pull the country back on course.

Clawing our way back from perilous times to a government in Washington that is capable of “getting things done,” as Friedman put it in his column, will take time, patience, and a willingness to compromise — on both sides of the aisle -- that’s been in short supply in recent years. But we’ve done it before. My hope and belief is that we can do it again.

Lee Hamilton is a senior adviser for the Indiana University Center on Representative Government; a distinguished scholar at the IU Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies; and a professor of practice at the IU O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs. He was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives for 34 years.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0