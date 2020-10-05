COMMENTARY: Native Americans and Columbus

Native Americans in South Carolina and across the continent, including my own nation, the Catawbas, have long suffered violence at the hands of Anglo-Americans. Today, Native Americans experience police brutality at a higher rate than other racial or ethnic group in the U.S. Violence against Native American women and girls is a crisis in our nation, with females being 10 times more likely to be killed compared to the average national murder rate. Federal and state governments continue to take Native American children from their families and communities. These disparities are especially urgent right now as Native communities grapple with COVID-19.

Central to Native American’s struggle for justice is our fight to be visible to the general public so that we can begin to address these many crises. Most of South Carolina's Native people are largely ignored in discussions of violence, incarceration, voting rights and health care data. We are treated as “invisible” because we are the 1% minority.

The combination of being a minority population and the pervasive stereotypical representations of Native people make it hard for many to recognize contemporary Native folks. Thus, we are often overlooked.