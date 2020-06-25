COMMENTARY: My virtual march

My 18-year-old granddaughter wanted to join those in Columbia peacefully protesting the brutal murder of George Floyd. Her parents would not allow it. They were concerned about her safety, knowing how violence can suddenly erupt and threaten the innocent and well-meaning.
She became very depressed. We talked about her feeling helpless when she wanted to be active, about her one friend who joined the marchers and the others who wouldn’t. I deeply sympathized. In my 70s and with underlying conditions that have kept me isolated, no quiet marching for me either.
If my granddaughter takes my advice, she will continue her humanitarian activism, which she’s already involved in, while in college and beyond. She is emerging from her helplessness but I hadn’t until, as I so often do, thought of my father. His death is still so painful because I knew so much about him, not just as a father, but as a man, who overcame struggles he first shared with me when I was a promising young producer at NBC News in Washington, D.C.
Perhaps it was that I’d achieved a success beyond anything he’d ever envisioned; perhaps it was his quiet, very serious way of letting me know how I was able to stand on his shoulders and I was standing on his shoulders.
There was one incident, and there were many here in South Carolina and in the North, that I can see as if I were standing there beside him: He arrives at his place of work as an auto mechanic in Merchantville, N.J., where he is respected for his skills, opens his locker and there is a black doll hanging by a noose.
I imagine what he felt at that moment and afterward, how he viewed his co-workers, how he pulled himself together and managed to continue to work. I can’t bring myself to imagine what he did with the doll and the noose. And we, as his children, never knew. I don’t know what day it was he came home to us after taking down this effigy.
In the years ahead, when it was just us talking about life, Dad would end up describing that time, how he couldn’t walk away because we, his family, depended on him. He would then go on to reminisce about how many wonderful experiences he had at the same place, how reverently the owners treated him. And they did, ignorant of that incident, up until his death.
And the moral of this story? Dad was forced to leave here because of his early activism to push for the “Negro” schools to at least have the same resources and supplies as the white schools. The racism in the North was silent and perhaps more emotionally lethal. But he never stopped loving either place and the people he knew and with whom he communed in friendship, with sincerity and love.
But he had his battle scars, deep scars he carried to the end of his life, occasionally needing to revisit and express the pain. And this is my way of sharing in the peaceful protest, perhaps engaging those who might want to close their eyes, minds and hearts, my way to capture them before they offer an excuse for what they see in this country today.
When I announced Dad’s obituary, the picture I chose was taken when he’d just voted; a right he was denied while living here. On his jacket was his “I Voted” sticker. It was cropped out of his image. So the message was lost. I’m sending it again with another picture, this one with him doing what he loved most beside gardening -- fishing.
Despite all that he had to endure just to be the kind and humane man God made him to be, he held onto his center and that remained in his face and in his demeanor until the day he died. He is with so many other men and women, known and mostly unknown, who kept their dignity against all obstacles that for some reason others wanted to destroy or diminish. Do those others, past and present, know why?
Orangeburg author and journalist Vivian Glover serves as Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center director of community arts and development.
