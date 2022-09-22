COMMENTARY: My take on federal taxes

My take on taxes.

I believe that some people have become a little concerned about the latest idea of giving IRS agents weapons to assist, in some manner, the collection of taxes. I would like to offer my idea of a method that should be simple, efficient and acceptable to most people.

The Federal Income Tax Code requires an army of IRS agents to enforce it, a corresponding army of CPAs to interpret it, and an army of high-priced attorneys to argue it. All these people produce absolutely nothing but a drag on our economy. The federal government will tell you that this is an efficient way of collecting money. I suspect that it is the perfect way in which politicians can give loopholes to special interest groups that give money for re-election purposes. Therefore, I believe that citizens are paying for a government that is run for the special interest groups. If anything is left over, then the people get it!

If you are satisfied with the income tax code as it now stands, then consider the fact that a steel company pays income taxes on the profit it makes when selling steel to a door-lock company. The door-lock company pays income taxes on the profit it makes when selling the lock to an automobile company. The automobile company pays income taxes on the profit it makes when selling the car to a dealership. The dealership pays income taxes on the profit it makes when selling the car to you. In case you don't know it, you pay all the income taxes when you buy the car with money you have already paid income taxes on! In this way, I believe the federal government has duped the citizens of the county. I think that Halloween should be changed to April 15, the date of everyone’s nightmare.

I would not have written this letter had I not come up with an alternative plan. The federal government can abolish the income tax code and replace it with an end-of-the-line product and service sales tax. Every time you buy something, you will know just how much your government is costing you. This is the only way we can truly hold our government accountable for money it spends.

In a country as rich as ours, I believe we should be able to buy food tax-free. I believe no one should go hungry and the farmers need a break.

No one should be homeless in this country. I believe that a set housing tax exclusion should be made on the purchase of an inexpensive house or low rent payment. In that way, the poor could have affordable housing without paying so much in taxes. If a rich man wants an expensive house, then he can pay a sales tax on the price above the exclusion. Also, I believe there should be no taxes on medication.

Over half of the citizens have invested in the stock market. The stock market is a way in which all citizens can participate in big industry in this country. However, the purchase of stock would involve a sales tax. This would guarantee that everyone pays a sales tax, including the rich man who invests large amounts of money in stocks.

Our government will not replace the income tax with a sales tax. This would eliminate the IRS and all those people would lose their job. All the CPAs would lose their job. All the high-priced tax attorneys would lose their job. All these people would have to get a job producing something! All the politicians could no longer depend on special interest groups to fund their campaigns. The politicians would be stuck with running on their own merit!

I am loyal to the United States of America. However, I have concluded we all should rebel against the Federal Income Tax Code.